Wyoming’s crypto-friendly bill could be a sandbox in action, Sen. Lummis says By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Wyoming’s crypto-friendly bill could be a sandbox in action, Sen. Lummis says

As the United States continues to weigh out the best ways to include crypto businesses through an infrastructure bill, the state of Wyoming has taken proactive measures to attract (BTC) miners and other crypto businesses to its local jurisdiction. Wyoming’s crypto-friendly notion comes into light as the state has passed more than 24 bills related to blockchain technology. A recent CNBC report shows that the state has now approved a bill that will allow for “quick approval for new crypto banks.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph