Woman Who Raised More Than $200K In Donations After Facing Eviction, Explains That She Is Not The Biological Mother Of The Children She Claimed In Her GoFundMe Campaign 

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas is getting the side-eye from some people after she made it seem like she was a mother of three young girls, while facing eviction and needed some assistance. She launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help My Girls & I Avoid Eviction,” and explained in the description that she has “3 daughters” and owed “1,900 for rent.” After being featured on CNN earlier this month, she was able to surpass her goal.

According to the Washington Post, days after being featured on CNN, a woman came forward and shared that she is actually the biological mother of the children that was featured with Dasha during the news piece.

On Monday, Dasha posted an update to the GoFundMe campaign and said she is not the girls’ biological mother, but her partner is the girls’ father, and the girls recognized her as a “mother figure.” She said, “I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple of years. I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters and care for them in this way. This detail doesn’t change my original need for donations to avoid eviction.”

She shared that the money would be used for helping her to get up on her feet, as well as money set aside for savings accounts for the girls.

A link was provided for the donors who were interested in getting a refund.

Prior to the update, about 3,700 people had reportedly donated about $234,000. However, that amount as since declined, and a spokesperson from GoFundeMe has shared the money donated to her has been frozen.

Nick Watt, who reported the story for CNN, said, “The girls all called her mom, appeared to be very much at home and there was nothing we could see to raise any suspicion.”

Their biological mother, Shadia Hilo, reached out to the news outlet with their birth certificates, to prove she was their mother. Watt said, “Shadia Hilo is understandably upset that someone else claimed to be the mother of three of her children, children she also cares for.”

Shadia acknowleged that Dasha does look after her girls and told CNN that she recently dropped the girls off to her for a week, and that is when they appeared in the interview.

Watt said, “She clearly does look after those girls part of the time, but in that GoFundMe post … she described the girls as her daughters, and that’s just not true.”

