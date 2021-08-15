Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election for Sept. 20, seeking to retake a majority in Canada’s parliament on the back of polls showing many voters approve of his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Public opinion surveys show his Liberals, in power since 2015, with support in the mid-30% range — near the threshold they’ll need to regain control of the House of Commons. Trudeau will have to make gains among swing voters in key suburban ridings around Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The Conservative Party is the Liberals’ key opponent, though the New Democratic Party has strong pockets of support and the Bloc Quebecois remains a political force in Quebec.

Article content Trudeau will campaign on the message that continuity is needed to fight the pandemic and continue the economic recovery. “Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19 and build back better,” the prime minister said at a news conference. Half of Canadians believe his government has done a good job of managing the Covid-19 crisis, according to a poll by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. Another 26% are neutral on the question. Conservatives Attack on Living Costs (12:40 pm NY) Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole used his opening press conference to push an economic message. The election isn’t about the next year, but “the next four years,” he said. “It’s about who will deliver the economic recovery Canada needs. It’s about who will take action to protect Canadians from spiraling living costs, from rising taxes, from poorer services.”

Article content Inflation has been above the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% range since April, though Governor Tiff Macklem has said Canadians “shouldn’t overreact to these temporary price increases.” Trudeau Pressed on Afghanistan (11:55 am NY) Trudeau was asked by reporters about the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has entered the capital city, Kabul, and American-backed President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, according to reports. “We are in close contact with our allies, with the Americans who have increased their troop presence on the ground to secure the airport and green zone around Kabul,” he said. Canada will try to get Afghan interpreters and their families out of the country “as quickly as possible, as long as the security situation holds” and to resettle refugees, he said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

