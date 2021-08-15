Theta Labs Now Approved for Patent Application, Enhancing VDFs By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Theta Labs Now Approved for Patent Application, Enhancing VDFs
  • Theta Labs now approved for patent application, USPTO Number 17/224,109 (Theta-1005).
  • This will enhance Theta Lab’s security from malicious attacks.
  • And definitely prevent denial-of-service attacks in decentralized edge networks.

Client-server or peer-peer blockchain networks are at risk of DoS attacks (denial-of-service). These DoS attacks disturb the user’s access to a blockchain network. This happens due to the overloading of nodes and high data requests, causing network congestion.

But, with the use of VDFs (verifiable delay functions), these attacks become null.

Subsequently, the approved patent application Number 17/224,109 (“THETA-1005”) from Theta Labs decreases DoS attacks using VDFs. This patent heightens protection on blockchain networks. Examples are data streaming and delivery, micropayments, peer node discovery, and DRM via NFTs. This is a variation of the patents and protection that surrounds the whole Theta network and technology.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR