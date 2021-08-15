The 2020 U.S. Census Data Shows White Population Shrinking

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, the country has become more diverse, while the white population appears to be shrinking.

Yahoo! reports that the white population remains the largest in the country, but the representation has dropped by 8.6%, as more people claimed to be of two or more races.

According to @reuters, those who identify as multi-racial increased from 9 million to 33.8 million, which is a 276% increased in ten years.

Also for the first time, “California’s largest ethnic group is Hispanic, at 39.4% of the population, according to the data,” Reuters reports.

This information will help “redraw electoral districts and help shape the distribution of federal spending,” Yahoo! Reports.

Nicholas Jones, director and senior adviser for race and ethnicity research and outreach at the Census Bureau stated, in part, “Today’s release of 2020 census redistricting data provides a new snapshot of the racial and ethnic composition and diversity of the country.”

“The 2020 census found that white people still make up the country’s largest racial or ethnic group, with a total of 235.4 million identifying either as white alone or in combination with another group. However, the population of people who identify as white alone has decreased by 8.6 percent since 2010.”

According to CNN, those who don’t identify as “white, Black, Asian, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander — either alone or in combination with one of those races ” increased to 49.9 million people, which surpasses the Black population of 46.9 million, being the nation’s “second-largest racial group,” according to the Census Bureau.

CNN also reports that the Hispanic population grew from 16.3% to 18,7% in a ten-year time span. “The 2020 Census confirmed what we have known for years — the future of the country is Latino,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund.

The post The 2020 U.S. Census Data Shows White Population Shrinking appeared first on The Shade Room.