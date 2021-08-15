Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BANGKOK — Thailand’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter from the first helped by exports and government spending even though fresh coronavirus outbreaks battered consumption and tourism. The government again cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7-1.2% from 1.5-2.5% as the outbreak and lockdown measures crimped domestic activity amid Thailand’s slow vaccination rollout. The economy slumped 6.1% last year. Thailand’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far has seen a spike in cases and deaths, prompting tougher containment measures in Bangkok and nearby provinces in July before being extended this month, with lockdown areas expanded to 29 provinces – accounting for around 80% of GDP.

Article content Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, versus a forecast 1.4% drop in a Reuters poll. From a year earlier, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.5% in the June quarter, beating the 6.4% rise forecast by economists, due largely to a GDP slump last year when the pandemic first hit. The agency cut its GDP outlook for the full year to 0.7-1.2% from a previous forecast of 1.5%-2.5% growth. However, increased exports, a rare bright spot in the economy, and fiscal measures have lent some support. The NESDC now expects exports to grow 16.3% this year versus a 10.3% rise projected earlier.