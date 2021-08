T-Mobile investigating claims of customer data breach

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo



(Reuters) – T-Mobile is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice reported https://www.vice.com/en/article/akg8wg/tmobile-investigating-customer-data-breach-100-million on Sunday.

According to the report in Vice’s Motherboard, the forum’s post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time,” the company said in a statement to Motherboard.

The data included information such as social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses and driver licenses information, the report added.

In the online forum, the seller is asking for 6 bitcoin for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses, while the rest of the data is being sold privately, according to the Vice report.

T-Mobile was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.