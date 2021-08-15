Shahs of Sunset’s Destiney Rose On Nema Vand & Garcelle Beauvais – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

‘Shahs of Sunset’s Desitney is revealing why she’d be OK with Nema hooking up with ‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais after revealing to Andy Cohen he’s crushing!

Shahs of Sunset star Destiney Rose, 38, has had a lot of flirtatious moments during season 9 with co-star Nema Vand, 39. But after revealing to Andy Cohen, 53, that he’s crushing hard on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais, 54, she’s all for a hook-up! ” I want to say that I think that is so hot,” Destiney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on August 4. “I think she is so beautiful.”

The revelation of the Shahs’ true feelings came to light while being a guest on Watch What Happens Live! on July 25 when Nema’s dating life was brought up by Andy. After admitting that he “loved all women,” he took the opportunity to share with the world that he too had his eyes on The Real co-host after she shared the same sentiments with Andy during an earlier episode. “I find Garcelle [Beauvais] very attractive,” Nema said.

But the fun didn’t stop there! “I’m waiting for a DM slide, Andy,” Nema said. “This is a metaphoric DM slide today.” Garcelle must’ve been tuning in because she took to Twitter to challenge Nema to put his money where his mouth is and slide right through!

Although Nema seems into making his dreams a reality his ahhlooocollection CEO pal doesn’t think it will ever happen. “She is on another level and I just think Nema, no disrespect to him, but just the truth, I don’t think he can handle her,” Destiney said. “Let me take that back — I know he can’t handle her. And no disrespect to him, it’s just, she’s too womanly and too boss and she exudes this sex goddess, fire power kind of vibe that he would feel intimidated. Even though Nema’s a Leo and he’s got that, “Rawr!” I don’t think he could handle it. I just don’t! That would be an appetizer for Garcelle. Nema does get a lot of play. I have seen him with a few people I know. But again, I just think that she would eat him alive. So would I, but on a different level. All I know is if I was into women, I would so be into her as well.”

But don’t take this subtle shade as a dig at all! Destiney, who also is the CEO and founder of @liquidsweets can handle seeing Nema with another woman. “If he did get a girlfriend, I’m pretty sure that I would meet her,” Destiney revealed. “He knows I’m a cool one and I’m not a hater and I embrace people, of course. Maybe that would settle him down a little bit. You’ve got to stay tuned because a lot of things happen.”

Shahs of Sunset airs at 9pm on Bravo.