Ryan Reynolds Confirms Free Guy Sequel

Have you seen the new Ryan Reynolds flick, Free Guy yet?


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The movie follows Ryan as Guy, a character who realizes that they’re a non-playable character in a video game. The action-comedy film is set to debut at number one in the box office, so, you know, NBD.


20th Century Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

S/O to a Reddit thread I found called “Free Guy is going to be the next flop, isn’t it?” while doing research for this article. 

However, the road to the release wasn’t always easy — although casting was announced way back in 2018, the movie was delayed four times due to COVID.


Alan Markfield / 20th Century Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, once the movie’s actual release date was marked, there was plenty of classic Ryan Reynolds humor to remind us of it — and a touch from his wife, Blake Lively.

So, the movie getting a sequel should be no surprise, and Ryan confirmed it this weekend on Twitter, writing: “After three years messaging Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woohoo! #Irony.”

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony


Twitter: @VancityReynolds

I’m a simple woman who loves jokes aimed at Disney.

Ryan then gave a shoutout to the “artists and audiences” that helped make the movie so successful, in a moment of sincerity:

Our company @MaximumEffort has a simple mission: “Let’s bring people together in fun, smart and unexpected ways.” Togetherness is the ultimate scarcity good these days so thank you to all the artists and audiences who came TOGETHER to make #FreeGuy such a surprise hit.


Twitter: @VancityReynolds

Free Guy 2: Albuquerque Boiled Turkey here we go!

