Porsha Williams Is Obsessed With These New Wigs – Check Out Her Clips Below

Porsha Williams shared some clips on her social media account about wigs and she could not be more thrilled about her recent findings. Check out the posts below.

‘It’s these @gonakedhair wigs and loving life for Me! 😂🔥These headband wigs are for Real women on the go! Pop on and pop off! #TopQuality 🔥🎯 LINK IN BIO ((Body WAVE)) #CuzImReal #OnTheGo #ThatsAWrap😂 #ProtectiveStyles #AlwaysonBeat’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘LOVE IT!!! I need to get one of these!!! 💜’ and a commenter posted this: ‘your video made my day! thanks for making me laugh at the end of this crazy year 😂🥰’

A fan said: ‘😂 That’s our Porsha! Always fun & the life of the party. 🎉 #ByeWig 😂’ and a commebter posted this: ‘I L❤VE Your Beautiful Crazy Personality! 😂 Have a Wonderful Blessed Day! 👏’

One other follower said: ‘You wild for this one,However…You are always 🪰’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘You have a beautiful face, you lucky you don’t even need a wig.’

One commenter said: ‘Yass love the energy and you still look tf good without the wig’ and someone else posted this: ‘You are a real life barbie doll.’

Porsha Williams had fans freaking out a while ago when she revealed that her daughter, PJ had some health issues. Check out the update that she shared on her IG account.

‘Baby girl is doing much better ! Thank you for all the love !! Baby @pilarjhena is back to eating well and drinking full cups of fluid every other hour 🙌🏾 God is good! No more sleep apnea! #BrandNewPoohBear #ByeByeTonsilsandAdenoids,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha is living her best life with her family these days and she could now be happier. Stay tuned for more news about Porsha and her loved ones.