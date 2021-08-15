Polygon, Unbound Finance Launch First-Ever Cross-Chain StableCoin By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Polygon, Unbound Finance Launch First-Ever Cross-Chain StableCoin

Unbound Finance and Polygon will launch the first-ever cross-chain stablecoin to increase liquidity on AMMs.

With Unbound, users can work on existing liquidity pool tokens.

Polygon has been assisting Unbound since its testnet launch in late last year. UND stablecoin creator Unbound Finance is partnering with scaling solution Polygon to increase liquidity on AMMs based on Polygon. In an effort to make AMMs more capital efficient, Unbound Finance will be launching the stable coin UND. It is the first cross-chain decentralized stable coin. This will be based on the Polygon network. Added to this, the Unbound Finance governance token UNB will also be tradeable on Polygon-based DEXes. With Unbound Finance, users can collateralize their existing liquidity pool tokens on AMM-based DEXes like Dfyn, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap. These LPTs can mint the UND stablecoin. Further, Continue reading on CoinQuora