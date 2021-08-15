NY’s Hochul says mask mandates for schoolchildren are necessary safety step By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz/File Phot

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday that she supported mask mandates for children in school as a necessary safety step for helping New York get through a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Hochul, speaking in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, said masks for kids in schools was “something that I believe has to occur” for the safety of teachers, school administrators, and the wider community. She added however that she would remain flexible and consider all options as the circumstances of the pandemic continue to change.