NFT Bug Strikes Again — Film Industry Answers The Call By CoinQuora

- The film industry is getting in on NFTs.
- The sci-fi movie — Silhouettes, is selling its tickets in the form of NFTs.
- These NFTs are only available on the Liquid Network.
As blockchain technology revolutionizes our technological world, it leaves no sector behind. The latest sector that seems to have been bit by the crypto bug seems to be the film industry. It is making its debut with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the form of film tickets.
In a first for the film industry & the #LiquidNetwork, the sci-fi feature film @silhouettesnft will issue tickets as non-fungible tokens (#NFTs) on Liquid using the
