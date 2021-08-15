Naomi Osaka Says She Will Donate All Her Prize Money From Tournament To Haiti Relief Efforts

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Naomi Osaka is making her fans and social media followers proud following the latest reports. Check out the post that The Shade Room shared not too long ago.

‘is pledging any prize money she may win at an upcoming tournament this week to relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating massive earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives. Our prayers continue to go out to the nation of Haiti,’ TSR said.

Someone commented: ‘Dope!!! Make sure you know EXACTLY where your money is going to though sis,’ and someone else said: ‘She’s half Haitian. Come on Naomi! 👏🏽’

Another follower said: ‘She doesn’t have to do anything! The fact that she is showing her character& I love it,’ and a commenter said: ‘

One other commenter posted this message: ‘How thoughtful of her. My only concern is will the people of Haiti really get this money. Ever since what the Red Cross and the Clinton’s it hard to trust certain organizations.’

Someone else said: ‘I hope the money that is donated is actually used for the people in Haiti,’ and a commebter posted this: ‘Don’t give it to the Red Cross put up your own foundation team 🙏🏼’

A follwoer said: ‘Damn I’d hate ta b playing against her she basically just said she’s gonna win’ and someone else posetd this: ‘And yet some of y’all have the nerve to say she only acknowledges her Asian side 😐 embarrassing.’

A fan said: ‘She is all around Amazing! You can’t cure mental health overnight and she is still giving! We love you ❤️🔥’ and another impressed commenter posted this message in the comments: ‘Good Just make sure Bill and Hillary isn’t in charge of the Rebuild.’

