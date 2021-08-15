Mobile investigating claims of customer data breach

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

T-Mobile is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, the company said.

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported https://www.vice.com/en/article/akg8wg/tmobile-investigating-customer-data-breach-100-million the claims of a data breach. Reuters has not been able to check the veracity of the forum’s post.