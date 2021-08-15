Mideast Stocks Gain as Egypt Extends Winning Streak: Inside EM

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

(Bloomberg) — Stocks listed in Egypt led gains in the Middle East on Sunday as they catch up with regional and global markets. The benchmark EGX 30 Index extended its longest winning streak since January as earnings fueled optimism.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The EGX 30 rises as much as 1.6%, trading at the highest since March 18Commercial International Bank +3%, longest winning streak since January; Egypt Kuwait Holding Co +4.7%; Fawry +1.1% at 11:14 a.m. in Cairo”Egyptian stocks, until a few weeks back were significantly underperforming compared to other regional and global indices,” Naeem Brokerage’s director of research Allen Sandeep wrote in an email. “What we are seeing right now is the narrowing of that spread amid good incoming 2Q results across the board”Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share index fluctuated between gains and lossesAmong companies which reported earnings: Bindawood +0.8%; Saudi Ground Services -2%; Saudi Chemical -3.9%; Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries -0.2% at 12:16 p.m. in RiyadhAbu Dhabi’s ADX General rises as much as 0.7%International Holding leads gains, rising as much as 4%NOTE: IHC May See $670m of Inflows if Included in MSCI, FTSE: ArqaamDubai’s DFMGI index falls as much as 0.5%Damac rises as much as 0.8% after reporting that 2Q loss narrowed”Damac currently trades at 60% premium to what we consider to be its floor valuation,” CI Capital’s analysts Sara Boutros and Marlene Milad wrote in a noteCI Capital continues to prefer Emaar Development over Damac on “superior market positioning and offering,” triggered by a better play on Dubai’s property market recoveryEmaar Development rises 2.9% at 1:19 p.m. local timeAgility is among the best performers in Kuwait’s benchmark stock index, rising as much as 1.4%, after 2Q profit beat estimates