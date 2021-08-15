Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin is Hope For Canada By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin is Hope For Canada

Michael Saylor said is hope for Canada.

Canada alone has enough unused hydroelectric power to operate the whole Bitcoin Network. The chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, said Bitcoin is hope for Canada. Michael Saylor, who has become a bull in the crypto space with his Bitcoin purchases, has retweeted a tweet from Documenting Bitcoin’s official Twitter page. The tweet notes that Canada alone has enough unused hydroelectric power to operate the whole Bitcoin Network. The firm said that Canada has 400 TWh of hydroelectric capacity. But, Bitcoin runs on only 129 TWh. #Bitcoin is hope for #Canada. Continue reading on CoinQuora