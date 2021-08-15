Meet the Top Gainer Of The Day — MultiMillion (MMM) By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Meet the Top Gainer Of The Day — MultiMillion (MMM)

Multi Million (MMM) token is an ERC20 token on the network.

All-time high (ATH) price of MMM was $0.74, the all-time low was $0.002. Today, Coinmarketcap reveals the top 3 biggest gainers for the last 24 hours. Based on the data, Folgory Coin gained over 1300%, followed by MultiMillion with more than 268% gain, and TouchCon with 222%. Source: Coinmarketcap Clearly, crypto interest has surged all over the globe. One new token that has been rising significantly is MultiMillion with a ticker of $MMM. It is a decentralized crypto asset whose price is pegged to $0.002 and it has a supply of 10,000,000… Continue reading on CoinQuora