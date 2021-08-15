Measuring the effects of the London hard fork By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cointelegraph Consulting: Measuring the effects of the London hard fork

The much-talked-about hard fork finally went live on Aug. 5 after block 12,965,000 was mined. Dubbed "London," the software upgrade will bring together significant alterations in Ethereum's code. Overall, the code changes target improvements to the network's transaction fee market, user experience and much more. London comes with five Ethereum Improvement Protocols (EIP), with EIP-1559 garnering the most attention due to the impact on transaction fees and miner revenue, which initially caused miners to push back, raising concerns over the protocol consensus and a potential chain split. EIP-1559 transaction fees, base fee and tipping miners Can EIP-1559 make ETH deflationary?