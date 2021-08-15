K. Michelle Addresses Recent Online Criticism Of Her Appearance—“Yeah I Know, I Look Different”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, K. Michelle has been very open with her fans regarding her botched plastic surgery and the painfully lengthy process at reconstructive surgery—but now, she’s clapping back at critics who continue to come for her looks. Taking to social media, K. Michelle addressed the recent online criticism that her face looks completely different than how fans have come to know her.

Earlier this month, newly released photos of K. Michelle began to make their way throughout social media—and in practically no time at all, she was a top trending topic, as many were questioning why she looked so different…and almost unrecognizable.

Posting to her Twitter account, K. Michelle wrote the following message:

“Yeah I know, I look different. I look better healthier than ever. I was down bad, some didn’t want me to get it back together. Ok, now the face lift lies are getting old, I know it kills your soul, but God guided them doctor’s hands so that means he was in control BARSSSSS.”

Despite attempting to shut down the rumors that she had major plastic surgery done to her face, critics didn’t accept K. Michelle’s explanation and continued to press her to come clean about what she’s had done—just as she did regarding her butt implant removal journey.

There have been rumors that she was heading back to her reality TV roots, with a new show tracing her life after her removal surgery. Although, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

