Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.24%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.24% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which rose 2.83% or 189 points to trade at 6869 at the close. Meanwhile, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) added 2.73% or 27 points to end at 1016 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.72% or 9.7 points to 366.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.50% or 81 points to trade at 3160 at the close. Perrigo (TASE:) declined 2.07% or 280 points to end at 13260 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.96% or 183 points to 9167.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 250 to 230 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.73% or 27 to 1016.

Crude oil for October delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $68.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.50% or 1.07 to hit $70.24 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.70% or 29.75 to trade at $1781.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.16% to 3.2158, while EUR/ILS rose 0.40% to 3.7929.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.56% at 92.517.