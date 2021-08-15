India Aims to End Energy Imports, Boost Infrastructure Spending

Article content (Bloomberg) — India aims to wind down energy imports in the next 25 years and invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.35 trillion) in infrastructure to boost economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, laying out national priorities on the country’s 75th Independence Day. “For India to be self-reliant it is imperative that it becomes energy independent,” Modi said in a national address from the historic Red Fort in capital New Delhi. “India will become energy independent by its 100th independence day.”

Article content The road map to energy self-reliance includes making India a global hub for green hydrogen and aiming for its railways to be a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, Modi said. India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer and oil importer, buys 85% of its oil needs and pays 12 trillion rupees a year toward energy imports, Modi said, adding that the government is focusing on expanding gas-based fuel and electricity-driven mobility. Read: India Bets Oil Demand Will Recover Fast From Lockdown Shock With global investors increasingly restricting support to companies contributing to carbon footprints, Modi’s government is incentivizing Indian businesses to completely shift to renewable energy from a fossil-fuel dominated operation. The country plans to expand its renewable-power capacity almost five-fold by 2030 to meet its de-carbonization targets.