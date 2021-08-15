Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:) Corp plans to buy resort company Apple (NASDAQ:) Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co (NYSE:) and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion including any debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3yUKVFe on Sunday.
The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Hyatt Hotels and Apple Leisure, KKR and KSL did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
In 2017, KKR and KSL bought the Pennsylvania-based resort operator from Bain Capital for an undisclosed price.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.