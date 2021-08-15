GoSats launches Bitcoin cashback rewards card in India By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

GoSats launches Bitcoin cashback rewards card in India

(BTC) rewards company GoSats has launched a new cashback rewards card for customers in India, potentially setting the stage for wider mainstream adoption of digital assets in the world’s second-most populous country. The new product is being introduced in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India, also known as NPCI, which is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting digital payments and settlement systems across the country. The organization was founded in December 2008 and is under the direct ownership of the Reserve Bank of India. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph