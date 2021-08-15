Emilia Clarke And Jason Momoa Game Of Thrones Reunion

Please just do yourself a favor, and look at these cuties.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Fine, you too, dear readers.

The two Game of Thrones alumni treated fans to several reunion pics, which they both posted to their Instagram like the couple of besties they are.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Fair warning: I cannot be held liable for your reaction to how adorable this picture actually is.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.#💪🏻 #😘,” Emilia wrote in the caption.

In Jason’s post, the caption calls Emilia the “MOON OF MY LIFE.” MOON OF MY LIFE!!!

Of course, you’ll remember that Emilia and Jason portrayed Khaleesi and Khal Drogo — wife and husband — on the acclaimed HBO show.


HBO

While Jason’s role was relatively short-lived in the eight-season series, the duo always make time to reunite whenever he’s in the UK. Last year, Emilia talked about their close friendship, revealing that Jason “took care of [her]” during the series’ many nude scenes, when she had virtually no experience on a production set: “He took care of me, he really did, in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of. It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.”

While this reunion pic has got you all nostalgic for GOT, keep in mind that the show’s prequel House of the Dragon will be gracing our screens soon! Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood novel, the series is set 300 years before the events of GOT.


Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

