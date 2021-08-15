Emilia Clarke And Jason Momoa Game Of Thrones Reunion

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Please just do yourself a favor, and look at these cuties.
The two Game of Thrones alumni treated fans to several reunion pics, which they both posted to their Instagram like the couple of besties they are.
“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.#💪🏻 #😘,” Emilia wrote in the caption.
In Jason’s post, the caption calls Emilia the “MOON OF MY LIFE.” MOON OF MY LIFE!!!
Of course, you’ll remember that Emilia and Jason portrayed Khaleesi and Khal Drogo — wife and husband — on the acclaimed HBO show.
While this reunion pic has got you all nostalgic for GOT, keep in mind that the show’s prequel House of the Dragon will be gracing our screens soon! Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood novel, the series is set 300 years before the events of GOT.
