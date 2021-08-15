Emilia Clarke And Jason Momoa Game Of Thrones Reunion



HBO



While Jason’s role was relatively short-lived in the eight-season series, the duo always make time to reunite whenever he’s in the UK. Last year, Emilia talked about their close friendship, revealing that Jason “took care of [her]” during the series’ many nude scenes, when she had virtually no experience on a production set: “He took care of me, he really did, in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of. It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.”