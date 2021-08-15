Copper falls 1% on subdued Chinese data

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Copper prices declined on Monday after data from top metals consumer China disappointed investors and showed signs of increasing pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1% to $9,472.50 a tonne by 0302 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 69,830 yuan ($10,783.56) a tonne.
Both factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.
China is the world’s biggest copper consumer, while copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China’s aluminum output in July slipped for a third month, with daily average levels at the lowest since October 2020, as continued power shortages kept smelter operating rates low.
* LME aluminum rose 0.1% to $2,602 a tonne and ShFE aluminum advanced 0.7% to 20,165 yuan a tonne.
* LME lead dropped 1.2% to $2,305 a tonne and zinc fell 1% to $3,004.50 a tonne. ShFE lead declined 0.3% to 15,385 yuan a tonne and tin was down 0.4% to 236,860 yuan a tonne.
* Chile’s Codelco said on Friday its Andina mine was operating at reduced levels due to a strike that started the previous day over stalemated labor contract talks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets slipped after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 India WPI Inflation YY July
1000 EU Reserve Assets July
($1 = 6.4756 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)