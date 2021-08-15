Copper falls 1% on subdued Chinese data

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Copper prices declined on Monday after data from top metals consumer China disappointed investors and showed signs of increasing pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1% to $9,472.50 a tonne by 0302 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 69,830 yuan ($10,783.56) a tonne. Both factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.