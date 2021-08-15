Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BEIJING — China’s factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China’s economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.
Industrial production in the world’s second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, against expectations for 7.8% growth and after rising 8.3% in June.
China’s economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion appears to be losing steam as businesses have grappled with higher costs and supply bottlenecks while new COVID-19 infections in July prompted some local authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations.
Data earlier this month also showed export growth, which has been a key driver of China’s impressive rebound from the COVID-19 slump in early 2020, unexpectedly slowed last month.
Consumption remained weak with retail sales rising 8.5% year-on-year in July. Analysts had expected retail sales to increase 11.5% after a 12.1% uptick in June.
China has tightened social restrictions to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak in several cities, hitting the services sector, especially travel and hospitality in the country.
Fixed asset investment grew 10.3% in January-July from the same period a year ago, compared with an 11.3% rise tipped by a Reuters poll and a 12.6% increase in January-June.
Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, grew 13.4% in the first seven months of the year, compared with a 15.4% gain in January-June.
Property investment, a crucial growth driver of China’s recovery from COVID-19 disruptions, grew 12.7% in January-July, versus 15% rise in the first half of this year.
