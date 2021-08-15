Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SHANGHAI — China’s aluminum output in July slipped for a third month, official data showed on Monday, as continued power shortages in the south of the country kept smelter operating rates low.

The world’s top producer of the metal churned out 3.26 million tonnes of primary aluminum last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down from June’s 3.29 million tonnes but up 7.4% year-on-year. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)