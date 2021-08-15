Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — Real estate investment in China rose 12.7% in January-July from a year earlier, cooling from a 15% gain seen in the first six months, official data showed on Monday.

Property sales by floor area grew 21.5%, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, down from an on-year growth of a 27.7% in the first six months.

New construction starts measured by floor area declined 0.9%from a year earlier, versus 3.8% growth in the first six months of the year.

Funds raised by China’s property developers grew 18.2% in the same period, compared with a 23.5% gain in January-June. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)