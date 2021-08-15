Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 16th month in a row.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept the rate on 600 billion yuan ($92.64 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

The PBOC said in a statement that the operation was a rollover of 700 billion yuan of maturing MLF loans due on Tuesday, and effectively drained 100 billion yuan of mid- to long-term liquidity from the banking system.

The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on the day. ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)