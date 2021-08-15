Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The central bank said the loan operation was meant to “fully meet financial institutions’ liquidity demand” while keeping the fund conditions “reasonably ample.”

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept the rate on 600 billion yuan ($92.64 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 16th month in a row.

The move “took into account that financial institutions could use part of the funds freed from a reduction to reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in July to pay back MLF loans due this month,” the PBOC added.

In the same online statement, the central bank said Monday’s operation was a rollover of 700 billion yuan of maturing MLF loans due on Tuesday.

The PBOC delivered a surprise cut to banks’ RRR in July while highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report, dampening market expectations for more aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts.

But some analysts and economists have argued that widening outbreaks of the Delta variant across the country, torrential rains and flooding, and the slowing economy suggested by recent data all required more easing measures.

Meanwhile, some bond traders said huge amounts of MLF maturity could weigh on cash conditions in the remainder of this year. A total of 3.05 trillion yuan worth of MLF loans is set to expire in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data.

The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on the day. ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)