Bybit Presents 2021 Edition of World Series of Trading With Record $7.5M Prize Pool By CoinQuora

Bybit Presents 2021 Edition of World Series of Trading With Record $7.5M Prize Pool



Bybit’s World Series of Trading is set to take place on August 18, 2021.

The event is set to be the biggest ever this year, with a prize pool of $7.5M.

Other than solo and group events, there will be regular lucky draws to win NFT collectibles and additional USDT.

Crypto traders, listen up! The summer games of crypto trade are back. Bybit is set to bring the 2021 edition of its World Series of Trading (WSOT) on August 18, 2021. The annual competition promises to be the world’s largest crypto trading tournament yet.

To live up to the hype of being the largest crypto trading tournament, the WSOT 2021 prize pool is up to a whopping 7.5 million USDT. Added to this, a bonus track of WSOT NFT collectibles and additional USDT are also up for grabs.

According to Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit, “WSOT is returning bigger and better as promised.” He added more on the significance of the event:…

