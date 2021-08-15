Binance Smart Chain is Now Live on Ledger By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Binance Smart Chain is Now Live on Ledger



Ledger announced it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The firm said users could manage BNB and BEP20 tokens through Ledger Live.

The leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptos and blockchain apps, Ledger, announced it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The crypto company published the news on its official blog on August 13. More so, Ledger said that users could securely manage and transact BSC two native tokens. This includes BNB, Binance Smart Chain native token, and the BEP20 tokens.

In addition, the firm said users could manage BNB and BEP20 tokens through Ledger Live. Also, users could secure their crypto assets such as and with the

Continue reading on CoinQuora