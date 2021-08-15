Ben Affleck Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kids In Los Angeles — Pics – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ben Affleck was spotted taking a stroll with his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son, Samuel, while they visited a family friend in Los Angeles on his birthday.

Ben Affleck is spending his 49th birthday with three of the closest people to him: his kids! The actor was photographed walking down a street in Los Angeles with his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as his son Samuel, 9, as they went to visit a family friend on Aug. 15. He appeared relaxed and content as he wore a blue T-shirt, black denim jeans, and gray and white sneakers.

He added sunglasses to complete his look while his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, also wore casual attire. Violet kept cool in a short-sleeved dark blue dress that was lined in yellow in the collar area and white sneakers while Seraphina rocked a dark-colored tee with white lettering under a pink cardigan, dark blue jeans, and striped socks with gray sneakers. Little Samuel donned a light green T-shirt, dark green pants, and navy blue sneakers.

It’s unclear if Ben has any other plans for his actual birthday but he’s been spending a lot of time with his rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, 52, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they do something special together as well! The lovebirds were photographed sitting in a car together when he visited her on the L.A. studio set of her new film earlier this week. It’s not clear what project J.Lo was working on but Ben’s visit seems to prove he’s supporting his girlfriend as she continues to work hard in her successful career.

Before their latest hangout, “Bennifer” celebrated her 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation to Europe last month. The occasion also marked the first time the birthday girl shared a public PDA-filled photo with Ben since starting their romance up again in May. She included the cozy pic with a series of other sexy pics from her getaway on Instagram.

Ben and J.Lo are giving their love another try after originally being together in the early 2000s. They got engaged but by split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July.