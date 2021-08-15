Asa Butterfield explains how Sex Education cast deal with explicit scenes

Asa Butterfield has said the cast of Sex Education regularly laugh about the sex scenes they film for the popular Netflix series.

Butterfield stars as Otis, an awkward teenager who becomes a sex therapist for his fellow students.

The show has been praised for its unflinching depiction of the sexual misadventures of its characters, along with diverse cast and exploration of sexuality and identity.

“You kind of know what to expect,” Butterfield told The Guardian of the sex scenes. “If you feel nervous or anxious about it, then it’s going to come across on screen. And it’s so absurd, what we do. You just have a laugh about it”.

Director Ben Taylor added in the same interview that he was intent on getting the comedy nature of the sex scenes right: “There was no danger of any gratuitousness.”

The third series of Sex Education will introduce a new headteacher, Hope Haddon, and deal with the aftermath of Otis’s mother Jean publishing a controversial book about the school’s sexual exploits.

It will stream on Netflix from 17 September. Seasons one and two are available now.