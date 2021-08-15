A Blockchain-Based NFT Card Game Partners With NBA Player Carter-Williams By CoinQuora

- LegendsofCrypto (LOCGame) has partnered with Michael Carter-Williams
Blockchain-based NFT card game, LegendsofCrypto (LOCGame), has partnered with Michael Carter-Williams, an American professional basketball player for the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
According to LOCGame, the partnership is the beginning of a long-term collaboration. It will allow them to develop a series of personalized NFT cards for the 29 years old pro.
The partnership is an unending possibility that the sports world can bring to the NFT gaming space. As marketing strategy from LOCGame, Michael will serve as a leading marketing figure for the platform. Also, he will appear as guest appearances on LOCGam…
