Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

On the podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, she said, “I, for 20 or 30 years, felt toxic inside that I had to keep separating myself from her to gain autonomy and a structure and boundaries…and learn everything on my own. I had to completely relearn what [the] parent-child dynamic is. I couldn’t have a relationship with her until I figured that out for myself, and could come to her as a woman.”

However, Drew also added that she and her mother were in “a really good place,” but she won’t allow her own daughters to pursue acting until they’re 18.