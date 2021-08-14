XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

© Reuters. XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.21485 by 12:03 (16:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 20.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $56.24880B, or 2.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.07095 to $1.22518 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 50.45%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.78179B or 8.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7606 to $1.2252 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 63.07% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,857.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.96% on the day.

was trading at $3,265.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $882.15259B or 44.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $383.13882B or 19.26% of the total cryptocurrency market value.