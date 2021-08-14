XRP Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

XRP Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.22988 by 13:00 (17:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 18.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $57.27910B, or 2.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.07095 to $1.24975 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 54.25%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.42626B or 9.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7606 to $1.2497 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 62.62% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,847.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.66% on the day.

was trading at $3,259.68 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.64%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $881.57094B or 44.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $382.50539B or 19.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.