XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one week By Cointelegraph

price almost surged to its three-month high following a strong uptrend continuation on Aug. 14. Nevertheless, its wild weekly run-up triggered overvaluation risks, thus raising possibilities of an imminent price pullback.
In detail, the exchange popped 11.78% higher to reach $1.20 for the first time since May 22. The pair’s gains appeared as a part of a prevailing bullish trend that started July 20 when it was trading for as low as $0.154—a 134% upside retracement on the whole.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.