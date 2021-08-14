XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one week By Cointelegraph

Home Business XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one...

XRP chart triggers sell-off warning after price explodes by 54% in one week

Matilda Colman
price almost surged to its three-month high following a strong uptrend continuation on Aug. 14. Nevertheless, its wild weekly run-up triggered overvaluation risks, thus raising possibilities of an imminent price pullback.

In detail, the exchange popped 11.78% higher to reach $1.20 for the first time since May 22. The pair’s gains appeared as a part of a prevailing bullish trend that started July 20 when it was trading for as low as $0.154—a 134% upside retracement on the whole.

XRP/USD daily price chart featuring RSI indicator. Source: TradingView.com
XRP/USD daily price chart featuring Bollinger Bands indicator. Source: TradingView.com
XRP/USD daily chart BitFinex. Source: TradingView.com, DonAlt