Wealth managers gain exposure to Bitcoin via Grayscale, according to new SEC filings By Cointelegraph

Wealth managers gain exposure to Bitcoin via Grayscale, according to new SEC filings

Matilda Colman
New filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, reveal that four wealth management companies have acquired shares of Grayscale’s Investment Trust, offering further evidence of institutional adoption of digital assets.

As first reported by MacroScope, a Twitter feed devoted to institutional trading and asset management, the firms disclosed their GBTC holdings in new filings for the period ending June 30, 2021.