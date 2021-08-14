Trudeau to Call Election on Sunday, Setting Up September Vote

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Queen’s representative in Canada on Sunday morning to trigger the country’s second election in two years, seeking to capitalize on polls showing his Liberal Party with a large enough lead to retake a majority in parliament.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet Governor General Mary Simon at 10 a.m. in Ottawa, according to an itinerary released by his office. Election day is expected to be Sept. 20, numerous media reported earlier this week.

Public opinion polls show the Liberals, in power since 2015, hovering in the mid-30% range of support, which is near the threshold needed to regain control of the House of Commons in Canada’s fragmented political system.

Since losing his majority in the 2019 election, Trudeau has needed the help of other parties to pass legislation, giving the opposition leeway to set the policy agenda — though his pandemic fiscal packages have largely won cross-party support.

