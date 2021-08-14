Toya Johnson Addresses A Vital Subject On Social Media

Toya Johnson addresses a vital subject on her social media account. Check out her post here.

‘Stop suffering! I am here to help spread awareness so others with fibroids no longer have to suffer. There are OPTIONS that will END your fibroid pain. Stop the heavy bleeding,bloating, and the excruciating cramps. Schedule a consultation with @usafibroidcenters today by calling 866-212-1748,’ Toya captioned her post.

RELATED: Toya Johnson Has News About Her Natural Hair

Someone said: ‘I just had a hysterectomy to get rid of the 10 fibroids I had. I pray anyone suffering can get relief however medically necessary ASAP.’

A commenter posted this: ‘This is A GooD Thing For Women To Look into… idk what it was that shrunk mines .. throughout the pandemic mines shrunk i had one .. when i got my annual this yr and the doctor told me he had good news and told me that the one i had shrunk i was proud of myself 🙏🏽🙌🏽🤞🏽♥️💯’

RELATED: Toya Johnson Went For A Sunday Hike With Robert Rushing – See Their Gorgeous Pics & Clips

Someone else said: ‘Fibroids almost took me out the game, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Talk and get help! #STOP-SUFFERING

I had no pain. but I had no blood either get help ladies.’

A fan posted this: ‘I wish you didn’t have to go through this because it’s not something to play with.’

Someone else said: ‘PSA🗣🗣: Yes, this is a GREAT topic. If you’re considering the UFE procedure, just a heads up-they’ll come back within 4-5 years. **To eliminated them after UFE, change your eatings habits. Meats from a known butcher, vegetables from reputable organic establishment & “NO” fast foods (the hormones in fast produce foods helps FEEDS them)’

Toya Johnson gushes over her daughter, Reign Rushing. Check out her post here.

‘It’s back to school time! 📚✏️🎀 shop Reignbeauxs.com for your little princess hair bows and accessories. @shopreignbeauxs,’ Toya captioned her post.