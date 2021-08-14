Tokenized real estate market could hit $1.4T despite a slow start, report claims By Cointelegraph

Tokenized real estate market could hit $1.4T despite a slow start, report claims



Tokenized property remains niche largely due to its relative novelty and remaining regulatory uncertainties. Yet a new report has noted that even if just 0.5% of the total global property market were to be tokenized in the next five years, it would be on track to become a $1.4-trillion market

In recent years, the total value of the global real estate market has hit a staggering $280 trillion, eclipsing most other major asset classes and putting it on par with the value of total global debt accrued by 2020. Moore Global, a London-born international advisory and accountancy network, has published a report collating expert opinions worldwide on the potential of tokenization for this thriving, if traditionally illiquid, asset class.

