GMCoin: Token Sales, How to Buy, Price Prediction, and More By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16
GMCoin: Token Sales, How to Buy, Price Prediction, and More
  • GMCoin is the first company to establish a vast and practical token model developed on the TRON network.
  • It will be the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain based $GMCoin ecosystem.

About GMCoin: Decentralizing Businesses in a better way

GMCoin is the first company to establish a token model developed on the TRON network (TRC10) this vast and practical. It is based on the ITIL and COBIT ITSM principles already designed and ready for its customer launch on the alpha stage.

GMCoin allows you to

  • Raise funds
  • Tokenize Real-Estates
  • Send/Receive Payment
  • Pay compensations/salaries to employees
  • Exploring synergies with other GMCoin unables companies

GM Informatics JSC is the Highest Grade Joint Stock Company registered and trademarked in Turkey since 2009. GM Informatics JSC is an ISO/IEC 27001 Accredited company maintaining 2500+ IT Assets. It will be the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain-based $…

