Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu On Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Comment

On a Thursday call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the movie an “interesting experiment” for the company’s future theatrical releases.

The actor took to social media on Saturday to call out Disney CEO Bob Chapek for his comments about the latest installment in the MCU, writing, “We are not an experiment.”

We are not an experiment.

We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.

We are the surprise.

I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.


Simu Liu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

In a year of increased anti-Asian hate crimes, Liu has been vocal about protecting Asian and Asian American communities. He has also spoken out about the behind-the-scenes racism that abruptly ended the show Kim’s Convenience, on which he starred from 2016 to 2021.

It all started Thursday, when Chapek was on a quarterly earnings call. During the conversation, he confirmed that Disney would go forward with an exclusive theatrical release for Shang-Chi.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

So, that means that the film won’t be available on Disney+ Premier Access until after it stops screening in theaters — which will be just after 45 days (down from Hollywood’s traditional 90 days). 

That’s unlike the approach with this year’s Black Widow — which released in theaters and on the streaming service simultaneously. As we all know, this decision sparked a lawsuit led by Scarlett Johansson over lost income.

The reasoning for the exclusive theatrical release, Chapek said, is “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.”

He continued to describe Shang-Chi as an “interesting experiment” for Disney to test out the new approach to movie releases.


Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios

According to Variety, he added that the delayed Disney+ debut would provide the studio with “another data point” to fine-tune future release strategies. But Chapek admitted that the movie “was planned on being in a much more healthy theatrical environment,” as the approach to its release was decided prior to the increase in coronavirus cases led by the delta variant.

And Liu was not about it. He continued in his tweet, “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the fuck up to make history on September 3rd; Join us.”


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

