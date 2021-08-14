S.Korea’s Moon says open to dialog with Japan despite history feuds

Article content SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that his government remained open to dialog with Japan to step up cooperation while seeking to resolve historical rows that had long frayed bilateral ties. Moon, in his Liberation Day speech marking the 76th anniversary of independence from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule after World War II, said the two neighbors should work together to “surmount difficulties” and foster cooperation based on shared values of democracy and market economy.

Article content “Our government has always kept the door open for dialog to jointly respond not only to our two countries’ pending issues but also threats facing the world, including COVID-19 and the climate crisis,” Moon said. “For historical issues that need to be rectified, we will resolve them through actions and practices that are consistent with universal values and the standards of the international community.” Relations have soured to their lowest points in decades in recent years over reminders of the colonization, after Korean courts ordered Tokyo to compensate victims who were forced to work for Japanese companies and at its wartime military brothels. The rulings drew a rebuke from Tokyo, which says the issues were settled under a 1965 treaty that normalized diplomatic relations and other arrangements made later.