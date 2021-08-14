Porsha Williams Releases An Update On Her Daughter’s Health

Porsha Williams had fans freaking out a while ago when she revealed that her daughter, PJ had some health issues. Check out the update that she shared on her IG account.

‘Baby girl is doing much better ! Thank you for all the love !! Baby @pilarjhena is back to eating well and drinking full cups of fluid every other hour 🙌🏾 God is good! No more sleep apnea! #BrandNewPoohBear #ByeByeTonsilsandAdenoids,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Awee…so glad she is feeling better with her pretty self!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I had the same surgery and so did my little one. ❤️ Happy PJ is recovering well!’

A followe rposted this: ‘Oh my goodness! PJ is so pretty! 🌸 Glad you’re feeling better little Princess! 💕💕’ and a followr said: ‘That’s good to hear. Such a cutie. Blessings 🙏🏾to you and yours.’

Someone else said: ‘Baby girl is soooo Pretty like Mom’s’ and a follower posted this: ‘Awe glad she’s feeling better❤️ We are going to miss you Porcha on Dish Nation😢😢🔥.’

A fan said: ‘Growing in relationships with friends and family, clear mindset, and positive energy! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Blessings thank God she doing good.’

Someone else said: ‘I am so happy baby girl is doing well you are a wonderful mother Porsha keep up the good work taking care of your daughter ❤’

Porsha Williams announced that she is saying goodbye to Dish Nation . Check out her post below.

‘Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation,’ Porsha began her message.