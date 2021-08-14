Peru restores spending, debt ceilings -economy ministry

Article content

LIMA — Peru has once again put in place ceilings on public spending and debt after lifting them during the pandemic, the economy ministry said in a notice published in the country’s official gazette on Saturday.

Starting in 2022, Peru’s deficit will not be higher than 3.7% of GDP, while its public debt should not be higher than 38% of GDP, the ministry said.

The move is one of the first major economic decisions under leftist President Pedro Castillo, who won the presidency this year on a far-left platform that spooked markets, but who has said he will manage the economy responsibly.