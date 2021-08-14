OpenSea trading volume explodes 76,240% YTD amid NFT boom By Cointelegraph

Trading volumes on peer-to-peer nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea have surged by over 12,000% in 2021.

DappRadar data shows that the total incoming value to OpenSea’s smart contracts increased to $56.07 million on Wednesday compared to $73,556 on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the marketplace’s user count increased from 315 to 14,520 in the same period — a 4,423% increase.

OpenSea historical activity. Source: DappRadar
OpenSea NFT sales in recent months. Source: OpenSea, CryptoArt, Dune Analytics